Jets owner Woody Johnson tees off on Democrats for rhetoric against Trump, his supporters

New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson said Democrats have “no way” of beating former President Donald Trump and have resorted to calling him and his supporters names.

Johnson, who was the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in the Trump administration, appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” and was asked whether he heard anyone talk about voters the way New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about them recently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hochul called Trump voters “anti-American” and “anti-women.”

“This has been going on as long as I’ve known the president, because they have no way to beat him. They have no issues whatsoever,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said Trump’s plan for the future of the country is clear, while Democrats resort to different tactics.

ROBERT DE NIRO STUMPS FOR HARRIS AT EAGLES TAILGATE AS PRESIDENTIAL RACE COMES DOWN TO WIRE

“He’s very clearly laid out exactly what he wants to do and been very precise,” he added. “And, they have nothing. They’ve made no comment about the border, no comment about the economy, no comment about the world’s situation. But how are they going to make people’s lives better when they’ve had four years to do it?

“The president asks the most important question, ‘Are you better off today?’ On almost the eve of the election, that is the most important question they’re gonna have to figure out. How is my life better? Am I freer? Do I have more opportunities? Is the American dream available? You look at the cost of everything and it’s sky-rocketing, in every sector. … Why is that? That’s what you’ll have to ask yourself.”

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Election Day is on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.