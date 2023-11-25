Jets player ejected after hitting referee in face, leaving him bloodied

Frustrations boiled over for the New York Jets in the fourth quarter Friday to a point a referee was bloodied.

After an extra point made the Miami Dolphins‘ lead 27-6, there was some pushing and shoving between the teams.

As a referee attempted to break things up, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons extended an arm, and his open hand struck the face of the ref, who later spit blood.

Although it seemed accidental, Clemons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

Clemons exchanged words with the Dolphins’ Austin Jackson, who was also ejected for throwing a punch.

Jets teammate C.J. Mosely was also flagged after jostling with a Dolphin.

Six of the first seven Jets’ possessions in the game ended with punts, and the other ended in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

New York trailed the Dolphins by three touchdowns at the time of publication, likely dropping the Jets to 4-7.

Clemons was a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M in the 2022 NFL Draft.