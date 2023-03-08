Jets players ‘manifesting’ Aaron Rodgers coming to New York as rumors heat up

New York Jets brass is set to meet with Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback’s home in California.

The Rodgers-to-Jets rumors are officially hot and legitimate.

It seems, at this point, all the Jets need to do is convince him to leave Green Bay for the Big Apple.

Owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers’ OC with the Packers for a time, took a flight on Johnson’s private plane in an effort to bring Rodgers back east.

And two Jets players are trying to recruit the four-time NFL MVP from the comfort of their own homes.

Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner, the latter a first-team All-Pro, sent tweets to try to convince Rodgers to choose the green and white.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” Gardner tweeted.

Gardner infamously wore a Green Bay cheesehead after the Jets beat the Packers in Week 6 last season, 27-10.

“Don’t mind me…Just Manifesting @AaronRodgers12,” Hall tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Rodgers completed 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown against New York last season. While he didn’t throw a pick, he was sacked four times and fumbled twice, losing one of them. Gardner also deflected three of his passes.

In that contest, Hall rushed for 116 yards and a score. He suffered a torn ACL a couple of weeks later and missed the rest of the season.

The Jets were in on Derek Carr before he agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Now, the pursuit of the future Hall of Famer is hot and heavy.