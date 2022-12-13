Jets praise Mike White’s gritty performance in loss to Bills: ‘He’s a f—ing soldier’

The New York Jets lost a tough divisional game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but despite the loss, quarterback Mike White received resounding praise from around the locker room for his gritty play in the 20-12 loss.

White took several hard hits that sidelined him twice during the game before eventually finishing out the fourth quarter and taking an ambulance to an area hospital to get evaluated.

“A lot of credit to Mike White. He’s a f—ing solider,” running back Michael Carter said in the locker room after the game. “It’s amazing to play with him … this is no discredit to Zach (Wilson) or Joe (Flacco) but it’s really cool to play with Mike.”

White took over the starting role following the backlash Wilson received for not stepping up and taking responsibility for the team’s loss against the New England Patriots when he made only nine completions for 77 yards and was sacked four times.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at the time that Wilson would return, adding later, barring any serious issues, White would start next week against the Detroit Lions – a decision his teammate would seemingly agree with.

“He’s got a lot of heart, and he’s going to lay it on the line for his boys and I would do the same for him,” star rookie wideout Garrett Wilson told reporters in the locker room.

“He took some shots. I know he was hurting, but he didn’t want to be out the game. He wanted to finish – major heart, toughness,” offensive tackle Duane Brown added. “He’s a dog, that’s the bottom line, but we got to do a better job of protecting him.”

White finished 27 of 44 for 268 yards and no turnovers, but he made a strong case for starting quarterback with his gritty performance.