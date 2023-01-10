Jets’ Quinnen Williams vows to skip voluntary workouts if new contract isn’t reached

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wants to be a part of the organization “for years to come,” especially after seeing the progress the defense made this season, but the former first-round draft pick is looking for a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, Williams said he is aiming to have a new contract negotiated before voluntary offseason workouts begin – otherwise he’ll skip them.

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy, man. Everybody knows I believe in the team and want to push the team first and different things like that, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program,” he said.

“I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. And just having the organization behind me, just like I’m behind them, to show they really support me and different things like that is just an amazing thing for me.”

The Jets drafted Williams out of Alabama in 2019 with the third overall pick but his best season came in 2022 when he recorded 55 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Williams praised the Jets’ defense, adding that his goal is to remain with the organization for “years to come.”

“I love this organization. I’ve been here for four years and I’ve been through the ups and the downs and I believe in coach [Robert] Saleh and what Joe [Douglas] got going on,” he said, adding: “this defense is going to a new level from going from last, last year to top five this year. I would definitely want to be a part of that for years to come.”

When asked if he wanted a contract that would make him the highest paid at that position, Williams kept it simple.

“I just want to be compensated for what I am. It’s not really how much money I make or how [little] I make. My agent’s going to handle all of that.”