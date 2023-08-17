Jets’ Robert Saleh roasts offensive line in expletive-filled speech: ‘Change who the f— we are’

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is a fan of watching silent tape. He sits in a dark room, doesn’t have the sound on the film of his team and lets the performance of his players do all the talking.

What he found in the team’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers last week didn’t please him in one area in particular. It’s a group the Jets have been trying to fix since he came into the building.

The offensive line.

“It was our first f—ing opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball,” Saleh said during the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

“You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f—ing matters until the big boys up front change who the f— we are.”

Reports came from the joint practices that said the Jets’ offensive line was struggling against different pass rushers for the first time of preseason. The Jets’ defensive line is the only group they’ve seen to start the year, and they’re considered one of the best in the game (the Panthers had many troubles all week).

But when Saleh turned the tape on, he started questioning how much effort they were putting in.

“We as coaches, we as an organization, can’t want it more than you,” he said. “I’m watching that tape all night last night trying to find something to show that we’re f—ing changing, and it doesn’t show. And it was our first [opportunity]. I’d love to say we’ve got another practice, but you know what? It’s like Sunday. You don’t get Monday morning to go re-do.”

“It’s getting your mind right to go represent who the f— you are every single f—ing time you are on the f—ing field. We’ll fix our footwork, we’ll fix all that s—, but you can’t fix s— until we know you’re giving everything you got. Making it f—ing hurt, straining and fighting for everything you f—ing got. Because we will go as you go.”

With the arrival of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Jets fans were salivating at the thought of their team being one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball. Super Bowl talk began for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs in 12 years.

But as Saleh mentioned, “[W]e will go as you go.” The offensive line is one of the most important areas of a football team because Rodgers needs to have time in the pocket to allow routes to develop, and the running backs need holes to sprint through.

When the offensive line isn’t in sync, an offense collapses.

Injuries haven’t been kind to the Jets’ offensive line already this season. Duane Brown, the team’s left tackle, has been on the PUP list. Alijah Vera-Tucker, their starting right guard, is dealing with an ankle injury, though it’s considered minor. And Laken Tomlinson just suffered an injury in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

There’s also the question about first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who has been taking second-team reps. He’s teetering the line of being a bust as he hasn’t been able to pan out as the team’s franchise left tackle.

Saleh noted after Wednesday’s practice that Becton needs to prove he can play a full game, and right tackle is a position he’s going to have to focus on now.

Also speaking about the O-line after Wednesday’s practice was Rodgers, who said there’s a lack of continuity that’s been hindering this group. But he said the group held up better compared to last week despite reports saying he would’ve been sacked on multiple occasions during team drills.

The Jets know there’s a glaring problem. GM Joe Douglas may have to find more outside help if it continues. But Saleh’s speech tells the story about what sits atop the priority list of this coaching staff before Week 1 against a tough Buffalo Bills front four: The offensive line needs to be fixed.

Fast.

“We proved last year that we’re a 7-10 football team with a really f—ing good defense and a mediocre offense. That’s about what we proved,” Saleh said to finish his speech.

“Flip that f—ing s—. We don’t get any more second chances.”