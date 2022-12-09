Jets’ rookie Max Mitchell sidelined due to blood clots issue, father says

New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell will miss the rest of the season after he was placed on the non-football injury list. Mitchell has blood clots in his right calf and lung, his father revealed to ESPN.

John Mitchell, Max’s father, said the first-year offensive lineman has a hereditary blood-clotting condition called factor V Leiden. Mitchell is taking a blood-thinning medication and should make a full recovery, his father noted.

The condition is not expected to end Mitchell’s NFL career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It should not affect his career long-term,” John Mitchell said. “Of course, we’re taking a big, great deep breath with all of this, but his future is promising.”

The Jets announced the non-football injury designation on Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh did not provide any details on the reason.

NEW YORK LAWMAKER WANTS JETS TO RETURN TO QUEENS: ‘WOULD BE MONUMENTAL’

Mitchell was pulled from the Jets’ Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Saleh said the decision to take Mitchell out of the contest was because the lineman was “struggling.” But John Mitchell said his son was having issues breathing.

Mitchell was believed to have experienced muscle spasms but further testing showed he had blood clots. It is unclear how long Mitchell will have to take blood thinners.

49ERS’ TRENT WILLIAMS COMPARES ROOKIE BROCK PURDY TO HALL OF FAME QUARTERBACK

Mitchell was selected in the fourth round of the draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Injuries along the Jets offensive line forced Mitchell into action.

He started for four games before he suffered a knee injury. His father said his son started experiencing the clot-related symptoms after he played in the Week 12 game against the Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets (7-5) are in the midst of a playoff push and face the Bills (9-3) in a pivotal AFC matchup on Sunday.