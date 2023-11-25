Jets rule struggling wide receiver a healthy scratch before Black Friday game despite $44 million contract

Just about every part of the New York Jets offense has struggled this season, including one of their bigger acquisitions.

Allen Lazard signed with the Jets while rumors swirled that his longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would join them. (A popular belief is that Rodgers told the Jets to bring in Lazard if he were to be traded there.)

New York inked Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal — but his performance has been disappointing thus far.

So, Lazard, just 10 games into his tenure in East Rutherford, is a healthy scratch for the Jets’ Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins.

Lazard has been targeted 41 times this season, but has dropped seven passes. In total, he has 20 receptions for 290 yards and just a single touchdown. He also has incurred plenty of silly penalties that have killed several rare healthy drives by Gang Green.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson, the Jets’ Week 1 hero with his walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime, figures to slide into the No. 2 role behind Garrett Wilson.

Last season, Lazard set career-highs with Rodgers in Green Bay after catching 60 passes for 788 yards.

The Jets will have Tim Boyle starting at quarterback on Friday.

It was initially Zach Wilson who replaced Rodgers following his Achilles injury on just his fourth snap in a Jet uniform. New York announced earlier this week that Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, would be demoted to third-string, behind Trevor Siemian.

Wilson had started the Jets’ previous nine games, with New York getting off to a 4-3 start, including a huge win over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, they have since lost three-straight games, having scored just two offensive touchdowns, both by running back Breece Hall, since Week 8.

The Jets have scored just 37 points in their last four games combined.

In 18 career appearances (three starts), Boyle has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

New York has just nine offensive touchdowns this season, while the Dolphins have 39 going into Friday’s game.