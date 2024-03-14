Jets’ Sauce Gardner jokes Aaron Rodgers has been hard to reach after talk of potential VP run in 2024

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has apparently been a hard man to reach.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner reacted Tuesday to the news that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering the four-time league MVP as a potential running mate in 2024.

“Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages,” Gardner joked in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Times first reported that Rodgers was on Kennedy’s short list. A representative for Kennedy later confirmed it to Fox News Digital.

Rodgers has been outspoken about his support of Kennedy in the past. In October, he said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he would even team up with Kennedy in a debate against Travis Kelce, who he then called “Mr. Pfizer.”

But being on the presidential campaign trail might conflict with Rodgers’ other interests – winning a Super Bowl with the Jets.

RFK JR ‘CONSIDERING’ AARON RODGERS AS RUNNING MATE, REP SAYS

The goal of bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to New York in his first season with the team came to an abrupt end in the Jets’ season opener in September when Rodgers suffered a ruptured Achilles just four plays into his debut.

He impressed fans with his speedy recovery, and even suggested a possible comeback before the season’s end, which would have depended on where the Jets’ playoff chances stood.

Rodgers said in January that he hopes his career will keep him in New York beyond the 2024 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously, we’re all going to be on the quote-unquote hot seat next year,” he said during a press conference at the time. “It’s going to be an important year for all of us and I love that. I mean, I think that’s fantastic. We should approach that every single year…. If you have a down year, a bad year, there’s going to be people calling to move on, and especially when you’re 40 years old.”

“So, I’m going to go out there and play as well as I can. And obviously, if I have the season I know that I’m capable of having, and we have the success I know we’re capable of having, then all that stuff takes care of itself,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.