Jets star Garrett Wilson ‘excited’ by idea of teaming up with Davante Adams as trade rumors heat up

Garrett Wilson is widely considered one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year would be more than happy to welcome a star veteran wide receiver to the New York Jets.

Three-time All-Pro Davante Adams’ name continues to be linked to the Jets. Wilson reacted to the rumors, saying he was “excited” about the possibility of having Adams in Gang Green’s wide receiver room one day.

“I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it,” Wilson said on Friday at his youth football camp in New Jersey. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it, and he’s one of those.”

The Jets acquired Adams’ former teammate Aaron Rodgers via a blockbuster trade last year, which seemingly sparked rumors that the quarterback and wide out would eventually reunite.

The chatter surrounding Adams returned to the forefront when Rodgers said, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him again,” during a golf tournament in Nevada on Thursday.

Adams left the Green Bay Packers after the 2021 season and has spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Adams is the Raiders’ clear No. 1 receiver, Wilson spent the first two years of his NFL career cementing himself as the Jets’ top pass catcher.

“I just want to get going … I just want to get started. I’m anxious,” Wilson said as training camp draws closer. “Every time we get to take the field, every time I get a chance to go out there and play, it’s a blessing. I just want another opportunity to kind of redeem ourselves a little bit.”

The Jets are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season in which Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of Week 1. Wilson also expressed excitement about the Jets getting a shot at redemption in 2024.

“We played how we did,” Wilson said. “The beautiful thing about it is, I have another opportunity to do it this year. I do feel like I need to [redeem myself] a little bit.”

Wilson has yet to experience a winning season since he entered the NFL, but he made his goal for 2024 clear.

“We’re in the playoffs,” Wilson said when asked what will determine whether New York has a successful 2024 campaign.

