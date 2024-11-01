Jets star Quincy Williams pulls off perfect Joker costume for Halloween matchup vs. Texans

The New York Jets were looking to instill some fear into the Houston Texans and get back in the win column Thursday night at home, and linebacker Quincy Williams had a fitting strategy.

In the spirit of Halloween, Williams showed up to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a Joker costume — makeup and all.

Wearing a burgundy suit with a mustard vest and green button-down, Williams resembled Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the comic book villain and posed for pictures with Jets fans waiting outside the gate before heading to the locker room for the game.

Williams showed off the inside of his jacket, which was filled with Joker faces.

He couldn’t keep the Joker makeup on when he took the field Thursday night, but Williams is hoping for a win after a frightening 2-6 start this season.

New York was upset on the road last week against the New England Patriots, a shocking loss that prompted interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to suggest the team was in a “moment of darkness.”

That’s never what you want to hear a coach say about his team, but it couldn’t be truer for a Jets team that entered the 2024 campaign with high expectations as Aaron Rodgers & Co. returned healthy and hungry.

But this team dug itself a hole to the point another loss could bury its hopes at breaking a 13-year playoff drought.

Williams continues to make plays for a solid defensive unit for the Jets with 57 combined tackles, five of which have gone for a loss. He also has one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended over eight games.

Williams, the younger brother of Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, had a career-high 139 tackles (15 for loss) with one interception last season.

Those numbers earned him a spot on the first-team All-Pro roster, cementing him as one of the best players in the NFL.

