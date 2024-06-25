Jets’ Tae Hayes arrested in Alabama on marijuana possession charge

New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning on a marijuana possession charge, officials said.

Hayes was booked into the Morgan County Jail and was released on $300 bond just after 5 a.m. local time. He was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, according to AL.com.

“We are aware of the situation, and we will refrain from further comment as it is a pending legal matter,” the Jets said in a statement to the New York Post.

Hayes was a standout defensive back at Appalachian State after playing high school football for Decatur in Alabama. He went undrafted in 2019 and started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has bounced around on several rosters since then.

Hayes has been with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Jets during the 2023 season.

He has appeared in 14 total NFL games. He had 18 total tackles and one fumble recovery in that span.

Hayes also spent time with the Birmingham Stallions, now of the United Football League. He was on the Stallions’ 2022 USFL championship team.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets back in January and was expected to vie for a roster spot.

New York was third in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed in 2023. The team finished 7-10 for the second consecutive season.

