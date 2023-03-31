Expectations are high for the New York Jets after nearly making the playoffs last season, but thanks to the Sacramento Kings’ dominating win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the NFL team now holds an unfortunate record.

The Kings clinched a spot in the playoffs after putting up a 120-80 win over the Blazers, ending the team’s 16-year drought – the longest in NBA history.

The unfortunate record, however, spread across major U.S. sports as the longest active postseason dry spell.

The runner-up and new owner of the title was and is the Jets.

New York last made the playoffs during the 2010 season, when they advanced to the AFC Championship game before eventually bowing out to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets seemed close to ending that drought last season but fell short due to quarterback struggles and injuries.

But there’s hope.

New York has actively been pursuing Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers with hopes of making a successful run in the playoffs. Rodgers has expressed a similar interest in playing for the Jets, but after weeks of speculation, no deal has been made.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the annual league meeting Monday that he is hoping to come to an agreement “sooner than later” but indicated he could afford to wait until May or June to make a trade if necessary.

