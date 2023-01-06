Jets to start Joe Flacco against Dolphins; Zach Wilson gets backup assignment in Week 18

The quarterback carousel in New York continues to turn.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been named the Jets’ starter for New York’s final regular season game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after Mike White was ruled out after aggravating his rib injury suffered earlier in the season.

Zach Wilson, the league’s No. 2 overall pick in 2021, will serve as his backup.

ZACH WILSON WOULD HAVE BENEFITED FROM SITTING BEHIND A VETERAN QUARTERBACK, JETS OC SAYS

“Mike White will also be out,” head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday when going through the injury list for Sunday.

White reportedly aggravated his broken ribs at the end of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 and was limited in practice Thursday.

“Just wasn’t feeling right,” Saleh said, according to the Jets’ website. “The end-of-half Hail Mary, the sack that he took, really bothered him even going into the second half, which clearly affected his ability to throw the ball as you have all seen. Watching the tape, he played really well in the first half, just was a little off in the second half. He’s just in a lot of pain.”

The decision to start Flacco over Wilson comes one week after the second-year pro was benched for the second time this season.

“I’m going to call it coach’s decision,” Saleh said of Wilson. “I’m going stay firm with him and make sure that he gets to attack this offseason. I just want to get him in the offseason before we can start and attack the plan that we have in the building. Putting him out there right now, it’s not going to do him any good, it’s not going to do anyone any good. For him, it’s all about ’23.”

On Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur suggested Wilson would have benefited from sitting behind a veteran quarterback in his rookie season.

“In hindsight, it probably would have benefited [Wilson] to sit back and learn a little bit,” LaFleur said. “And watch a veteran [quarterback] do it and kind of grow in this league. Kind of in the back seat, watching. And getting better in practice and getting better through scout team and all of that.

“But, again, that wasn’t the course that we went. And, from here, we gotta pick it up. We have to pick up the scraps, and we have to get back to work.”

The Jets have lost five games in a row and will miss the postseason for the 12th consecutive season.