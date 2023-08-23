Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announces retirement from NFL after 6 seasons

New York Jets veteran wide receiver Corey Davis announced he is retiring from the NFL after six seasons in the league.

Davis posted a statement to social media explaining his decision.

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined – I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Davis was the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans after a standout college career at Western Michigan. He spent four years with the team before signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

Davis was in the final year of his deal with the Jets, where his base salary was $10.5 million.

“Thank you for everything you’ve given to the Jets organization,” the Jets posted on X. “Wishing you the best, CD.”

Davis was expected to be a contributor to a Jets team aiming at breaking their 12-year playoff drought with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center along with other weapons. But Davis wasn’t considered the top receiving option he initially signed with the Jets to be two years ago.

Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is likely that man now, as he and Rodgers have built a solid rapport early in camp. The Jets also brought in other veteran receivers, including Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to add more depth to the wide receivers room.

Davis has also been vocal about how he struggled mentally and physically when he first joined the Jets.

It all started with tragedy in Nov. 2020, when his older brother, Titus, died of kidney cancer. Davis played for the Titans the next day and continued to fight through the remaining games that season using his brother’s memory as motivation.

He would end up signing his deal with the Jets after posting a career-high 984 yards on 65 catches with five touchdowns in his fourth season, but Year 1 in New York didn’t go as planned. Injuries had him play just nine games.

Between the sorrow of losing his brother and having to deal with injuries when he knew he was the team’s top receiving option, Davis admitted he went through a “pretty rough” time.

“I was just going through a little bit mentally,” Davis told the AP prior to the start of the 2022 season. “The past couple of years have been pretty rough and I feel like I haven’t really had the time to kind of dissect everything. I mean, I lost my brother and my homie, my best friend, and I never really had time to breathe after that happened. And I feel like this offseason was the first time I really, you know, kind of had the time to think about it and actually put him to rest.

“But it was tough. I got through it and I’m better because of it.”

Davis said it was his wife who helped him through that dark period.

He still dealt with some injury in 2022, playing 13 games (10 starts) and racking up 32 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the 28-year-old is focused on life after football, where he says family time will be more abundant.

Davis finishes his career in the NFL with 3,879 receiving yards on 273 catches with 17 touchdowns over 78 games.