Jets’ will ‘turn the stones over’ on running back Dalvin Cook, Robert Saleh says

The New York Jets will “turn the stones over” on running back Dalvin Cook after the Minnesota Vikings released the four-time Pro Bowler on Friday.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked whether the organization has any interest in adding Cook to the roster, and the third-year head coach didn’t rule it out.

“Obviously, we’ll turn the stones over on that one, but again, that would probably be more of a Joe [Douglas] question. I’m not sure how the money works on that,” Saleh told reporters.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE ADMITS TO DISTRACTING BIDEN FOR PODIUM MOMENT, REVEALS WHAT HE REALLY WANTED TO SAY

Cook was released Friday after six seasons with the Vikings, who saved $9 million in cap space by making the move after June 1st.

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field,” Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain.

“As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin’s approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin’s positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cook was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

In his six NFL seasons, Cook has rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns.

“Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building,” Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are expected to have an interest in signing Cook, according to ESPN.