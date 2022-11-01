Jewish fans heckle Nets’ Kyrie Irving, wear ‘Fight anti-Semitism’ shirts in response to recent controversy

A group of Jewish fans wore “Fight Anti-Semitism” T-shirts and were heckling star point guard Kyrie Irving during the Brooklyn Nets’ game with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Barclays Center.

Irving went over to the fans and said he was “grateful for you guys,” according to the New York Post.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash hopes the entire team and organization can grow from the situation where Irving tweeted a link to a movie on Amazon entitled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on a book that has antisemitic disinformation in it.

“I just hope that we all go through this together,” he said via ESPN. “There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that stance where we can communicate through this and try to all come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation.”

Irving has since deleted the tweet, but Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s decision, using his own Twitter to say, “This is bigger than basketball.”

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai tweeted.

Before Irving and the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers again on Monday, Nash spoke about the situation.

Following Tsai’s comments and a Nets official statement, Irving responded to the backlash he received on his initial tweet.

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving posted to Twitter. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

Irving also got into a heated argument with a reporter following the team’s loss to the Pacers on Saturday as the reporter asked about the “promotion” of the movie, which Irving didn’t like.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” Irving asked.

Both sides went back and forth until Irving said, “I don’t have to understand anything from you.”

The movie description on Amazon says the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called “Negro” in this movie packed with tons of research.”

Irving said he didn’t do anything harmful.

“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.