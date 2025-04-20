Jey Uso makes Gunther tap out to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

LAS VEGAS – Jey Uso used his tenaciousness and unrivaled resolve to stun Gunther and win the world heavyweight championship Saturday at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s the first world heavyweight championship for Uso, ending Gunther’s reign at 258 days.

Uso submitted Gunther with a sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Fans who packed the stadium nearly blew the lid off of the place when Gunther tapped out, and Jimmy Uso celebrated with his brother in the ring.

Uso entered the ring through the crowd as cheerleaders of yeet nation waved flags down the long entrance ramp toward the squared circle. Fans chanted “yeet” and went along with Uso as the music blared throughout Allegiant Stadium.

Gunther was all business. As he told Fox News Digital from the beginning, he was happy to be the “party pooper” of the company. There were no special pyrotechnics, and there was no change in his music or ring attire. Gunther was as confident as ever he’d retain the world heavyweight title.

The “Ring General” had some fans behind him as they traded “Let’s go” chants for the Austrian.

Uso was clearly the underdog entering the match having yet to defeat Gunther. The Royal Rumble winner came all the way back from some unfortunate defeats to stake his claim for the championship.

While Uso caught Gunther off guard a few times to start the match, it was clear Gunther’s ring presence was going to be a key factor throughout the match. Chops, chops and more chops knocked Uso down and even through the ropes and out of the ring. Gunther played to the crowd and was seemingly energized by the boos.

Gunther kept Uso at his pace in the corner, delivering blow after blow in a feat of his powerhouse style. The match began to turn a bit when Uso hit Gunther with a spear, seemingly out of nowhere.

Gunther caught Uso at one point. He set him up for a quick powerbomb and pin, but Uso kicked out. Uso needed to dig deep to get back into the match. A hurricanrana, spear and frog splash may have done the trick.

Uso made the cover — one, two … nope. Gunther kicked out just before the three count. Gunther, exhausted, drew more heat as he tried to leave with his belt. Uso attempted a suicide dive as he tossed the ref out of the way, but Gunther hit him with the belt.

Still, Uso wouldn’t be pinned. Gunther rolled Uso up into a sleeper hold next. Still, Uso wouldn’t quit. He showed tenacity, begging for more chops and whatever else Gunther had left in him.

Gunther thought he had Uso lined up for another powerbomb, but Uso countered. He then hit Gunther with his own powerbomb followed by a superkick and three frog splashes. Instead of pinning him, Uso put Gunther into a sleeper hold.

Gunther tapped out.