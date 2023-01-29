Jill Biden appears with Roger Goodell at Eagles-49ers game, draws attention on social media

First lady Jill Biden is taking in the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday.

Biden was seen during the Fox broadcast having a conversation with Goodell in a Lincoln Financial Field suite, sharing a couple laughs while looking on.

This also is the first time since Week 6 that first lady Biden has returned to “The Linc” since she was apparently booed during the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Biden was on the field as the Eagles’ honorary captain for that regular season game.

Biden was at that game to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

Biden was leading fans in the “Fly Eagles Fly” chant during that game, while also supporting the coin toss before the game and was even seen speaking with Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid.

Multiple people tweeted that loud boos were being thrown toward Biden when she was doing the coin toss.

Fans also reacted to seeing Biden with Goodell, including former MLB player Lenny Dystrka.

This isn’t a surprise for Biden, as she and President Joe Biden are huge Eagles fans. President Biden was at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis when the Eagles won their first Vince Lombardi trophy in a classic defeat of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

They were also present for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, which resulted in a win for the latter.

The winner of this game goes to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Feb. 12.