Jim Harbaugh attempting to join exclusive club as he chases Super Bowl ring

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL.

After nine years as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh accepted the same position at the next level, becoming the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

The move comes less than a month after Harbaugh brought a national championship to Ann Arbor, the first football championship for Michigan since 1997.

He’s reached the top of the mountain in college football and has now turned his sights toward the only peak he has yet to conquer.

EAGLES’ NICK SIRIANNI ADMITS HE HAS TO ‘RE-PROVE’ HIMSELF TO TEAM BRASS AFTER DISAPPOINTING END TO SEASON

The Super Bowl.

Harbaugh came as close as a coach can to winning a championship in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens, who were coached by his brother, John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh will give it another go as he looks to become just the fourth coach to win a national championship and a Super Bowl in a career.

Let’s take a look at the three coaches who reside in the exclusive club.

Pete Carroll

The legendary career of Pete Carroll is on pause for now after his 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks came to an end in January.

Before Seattle moved on from Carroll, there was nothing but a lot of winning.

In his 14 seasons as head coach, Carroll amassed a record of 137-89-1 and brought Seattle its first Super Bowl in the 2013 season. Seattle demolished Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carroll’s time with Seattle was an NFL redemption tour after he was fired by the New England Patriots after three seasons as head coach from 1997 to 1999.

In between his two most recent NFL coaching stints is where Carroll really made a name for himself.

Carroll was a surprising hire by the USC Trojans in December 2000 as the once-storied program had fallen on hard times.

In the 12 years prior to hiring Carroll, USC had failed to win more than nine games and had not won a national championship since 1978.

Carroll quickly brought the program back to national relevance. USC became one of the great dynasties under Carroll’s leadership, winning two national championships and going 97-19.

Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson had three storied careers, two of which took place on the football field.

Johnson took over as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in 1984 and made “The U” the most dominant program in the country. He became the head coach after Howard Schnellenberger won the title in 1983 before heading to the USFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his five seasons in Coral Gables, Johnson went 52-9, winning the title in 1987.

He became head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and went 44-36 in five seasons. Johnson led Dallas to back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993. He would go on to coach the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999 and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Johnson has gone on to have a successful career on TV as an NFL analyst.

Barry Switzer

Barry Switzer took over as head coach of the Cowboys following Johnson’s tenure, but Switzer was a legendary coach at the college level for years before heading to the NFL.

Switzer became a hero at the University of Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to three national championships.

PANTHERS TO HIRE DAVE CANALES AS HEAD COACH: REPORTS

Switzer and the Sooners won the national championship in 1977, 1975 and 1985, with Switzer compiling a record of 157-29-4 along the way.

In 1994, Switzer became head coach of the Cowboys and led Dallas to a 1995 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was the last Super Bowl victory for the Cowboys, and Dallas has failed to reach the NFC Championship Game ever since.