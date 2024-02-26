Jimmy Butler jokes about NBA suspension with hilarious social media posts

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is taking his one-game NBA suspension in stride.

His Instagram post after hearing from the league says as much.

Butler was suspended one game by the NBA after “instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation” against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was one of five players the league disciplined, including Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Heat center Thomas Bryant, who each got three-game suspensions for leaving the bench during the altercation. Heat forward Nikola Jovic was also suspended one game for leaving the bench.

Butler and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall, who was also suspended one game, got into it on the court following a Zion Williamson layup that saw Heat forward Kevin Love wrap him up to the point where the former hit the deck. Butler and Marshall eventually had to be separated, but more was going on as Alvarado and Bryant started to fight near the scorer’s table.

NBA SUSPENDS 5 PLAYERS INVOLVED IN HEAT-PELICANS SKIRMISH

However, it is all in the past now for Butler, who decided to poke some fun at the situation with a photoshopped Instagram post.

“It was all @nikolajovicc fault,” Butler captioned the post that saw both of their heads placed on the post of the hit movie “Bad Boys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

He also added a location to the post as “Miami-Dade County Jail (DCJ),” another quip that he is behind bars until his one game is up.

Butler went even further on his Instagram Stories, too, posting several songs related to jail, including Akon’s “Locked Up” and “Jail” by Kanye West.

Butler’s suspension will end after the Heat take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night on the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through 38 games this season, Butler continues to shine at 34 years old, averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for Miami.