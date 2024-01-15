JJ McCarthy pens emotional farewell to Michigan as he declares for NFL Draft

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

As expected, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is heading to the 2024 NFL Draft after helping lead the Wolverines to a national title this past season.

He did so by penning a lengthy, emotional farewell to all those in Ann Arbor and all those who support Michigan football.

“After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft,” McCarthy’s statement read.

“I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, Coach Harbaugh, and many whose opinions I greatly admire and respect. This decision was not easy and how could it be – I love my teammates, I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

McCarthy went on to break down what his journey through Michigan has meant to him, saying “it is almost impossible to put into words what this University and my time here has meant to me.” He decided, then, to break it down into three sections, starting with “My Faith.”

“I have always believe in a higher power and I knew when I stepped into Schembechler Hall for the first time, this was where I was destined to be. I have always tried to live in the moment and take things one day at a time. Some days have not gone as I hoped, but every day I have believed the next day will be better,” he wrote.

Then, McCarthy’s longest section was “My Family,” where he said he was “so blessed to be surrounded by the great, most supportive, and loving parents in the world.”

“Mom and Dad, thank you for all you have done for me and our family. To my incredible sisters, Caitlin and Morgan, I love you guys and appreciate all the support you have given me,” McCarthy continued.

He also thanked his now-fiancée, Katya, who he’s been with since high school. The Associated Press reported McCarthy proposing to his longtime girlfriend just before his commitment to the NFL.

“You are my soulmate, best friend, and my rock,” he said. “I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue our journey together.”

The final piece of McCarthy’s family is “Team 144,” or all his Wolverines teammates.

“We have so much love for each other and that will never go away,” he explained. “We have accomplished so much on the field, but I will remember as much what we did off of it. It has been an honor to be your QB and to be your teammate!”

Finally, McCarthy addressed the fans of the Wolverines.

“I have said it before, the University of Michigan is the greatest University in the world,” he wrote. “Every time I walked out of the tunnel to see over 100k in Maize & Blue, I have felt the love and support from all of you. I felt it when we beat Ohio three times. I felt it when we won three Big Ten Championships, when we won the Rose Bowl and of course, when we won the National Championship, and last night when we celebrated at Crisler.

“All I can say is THANK YOU. Thank you for believing in us, for believing in me, and for all you do for this great University.”

Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy the greatest quarterback Michigan has ever seen, which comes after totaling 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions with a 72.3% completion rate in his final season with the program. He also had 22 touchdowns thrown with 2,719 yards in 14 games in 2022 as well.

Many have speculated what McCarthy’s game will look like in the NFL, but there’s no doubt he’s proven to come up clutch in big moments throughout his college career.

A prime example was in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, where McCarthy led a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Wolverines would immediately score in extra time, while their star-studded defense stopped Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal to get to the national title game.

McCarthy didn’t have to do too much in Houston against the Washington Huskies, throwing for just 140 yards on 10-of-18 through the air in the 34-13 beatdown that left them hoisting the title.

Some have McCarthy pegged for the first round in the Draft this April, though others have him going a bit later. This quarterback class is expected to be one to remember, as the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels all declared.

No matter where McCarthy lands, he will always remember the program that got him to this position in the first place.

“Now and forever, GO BLUE!” the statement concluded.