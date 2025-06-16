JJ Spaun wins 2025 US Open with incredible back-nine capped by 64-foot birdie putt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

J.J. Spaun has powered through the tough course conditions, terrible weather and heat of competition to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday.

Spaun, who turned pro in 2012 and has just one PGA Tour win under his belt, has captured his first major of his career at a course that consumed some of the game’s biggest stars.

He did so in dramatic fashion, too, as Spaun closed the door with a birdie at the 18th, a long, winding putt from 64 feet to secure the victory. It was the longest putt made by anyone in the field over four rounds.

Spaun shot 66-72-69-72 to finish his week as the only player under par at Oakmont.

This is a developing story. More to come.