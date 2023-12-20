JJ Watt takes different approach to ex-NFL star’s White people criticism

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt made light of criticism from ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall instead of arguing with the wall on the internet.

Mendenhall wrote on X on Monday that he was sick of “average white guys commenting on football” and proposed that the Pro Bowl should be segregated between the Black and White stars of the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt initially joked that the White team would get “cooked corner” as no one would be able to guard Tyreek Hill.

One person on X accused Watt of “ignoring the blatant racism,” and the NFL great responded on Tuesday.

FROM OUTKICK: EAGLES FANS WANT FRANK REICH TO RETURN AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AFTER PHILLY’S THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS

“Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity.”

“Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End.”

Mendenhall drew a lot of blowback over his post.

COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS CALLS OUT ‘FAKE ANALYSTS’ AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS TO BILLS

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat,” he wrote.

Hours later, he tried to play the victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game. We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.