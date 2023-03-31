Joe Biden honored to meet Bills’ Damar Hamlin, says his story ‘inspired the American people’

President Biden met with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, saying his life-altering recovery from a tragic injury last season “inspired the American people.”

Hamlin’s story has captivated more than just football fans after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If not for the quick response by medical personnel on the field and at the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, Hamlin may not be with us today.

He has since recovered and turned his scary moment into one of hope, which Biden pointed out on Twitter following his visit.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people,” Biden wrote. “And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today.

Hamlin visited Capitol Hill Wednesday in support of the Access to AEDs Act. The House of Representatives introduced the legislation Wednesday. It would make elementary and secondary schools eligible for funding for AED and CPR programs.

Hamlin was saved because of professionals trained to use an AED and CPR. He launched his “3 For Heart” campaign to raise awareness for AEDs and CPR.

“To me, these kids represent why we are all here today. As I was growing up playing football, I don’t recall ever thinking about CPR or knowing where an AED was in my school or on the athletic field,” Hamlin said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supported Hamlin by wearing a custom jersey the safety signed with a message that said, “Thank you for the love and support.” Schumer pledged that the Access to AEDs Act will be passed before 2024.

Hamlin was joined by the medical staff that saved his life on stage at the NFL Awards after being named the 2023 Alan Page Community Award winner just over a month after his cardiac arrest. They are the people he has recognized since his injury for giving him a second chance at life.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is something I never would have chosen to be a part of my story, but that’s because our own visions are too small even when we think we see the whole picture,” Hamlin said via NFL.com “My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be, but God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world.”

Hamlin helped bring America together when GoFundMe donations to Hamlin’s “Chasing M’s” toy drive fundraiser raised more than $9 million after his on-field scare.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.