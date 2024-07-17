Joe Bryant, father of NBA great Kobe Bryant, dead at 69

Former NBA player Joe Bryant, the father of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has died. He was 69.

La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that Bryant passed away after recently suffering a massive stroke. His death comes more than four years after his son and granddaughter, Gigi, tragically died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Seven other people onboard also died in that crash.

La Salle University, where Joe Bryant played and eventually returned as an assistant coach in 1993, confirmed the news on social media.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant,” the statement posted to X read. “Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Bryant was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He played eight seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets.

He averaged 8.7 points, four rebounds and two assists a game in the NBA. He went on to have a significant career in basketball overseas, but would turn to coaching in the early ’90s.

Byrant also served as a head coach in the WNBA, coaching the Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-2007.

