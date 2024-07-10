Joe Burrow wants to bring back controversial touchdown celebration

It’s been nearly two years since Joe Burrow had a rushing touchdown, so he has something wild planned for his next one.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has 10 rushing scores in his career, half of which came in the 2022 season.

In 10 games last season, he didn’t have any. Then, his season ended with an injury in Baltimore.

Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist in a “Thursday Night Football” game, which prompted an investigation into the Bengals’ handling of the injury report. The NFL found no wrongdoing.

There remains speculation whether Burrow will be able to throw as well as he did before the injury. And it’s possible Burrow uses his legs more.

If that’s the case, he wants to bring back one of the most notorious celebrations ever.

“Randy Moss, fake moon to the crowd,” Burrow told Barstool Sports. “If I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon.”

Moss pulled the stunt while visiting Lambeau Field as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Former FOX broadcaster Joe Buck called it a “disgusting act,” which he has since called one of his biggest regrets in broadcasting.

The show’s co-host, PFT Commenter, whose real name is Eric Sollenberger, told Burrow he should do the celebration in Pittsburgh, and Burrow gave an “OK.”

At the start of last season, Burrow signed a record-breaking, $275 million deal that takes effect next season. His $55 million annual average value was the highest AAV ever given to an NFL player. Trevor Lawrence has since tied it.

Burrow finished in fourth place in the 2022 MVP voting en route to the team’s second-straight AFC title game. Last year, he completed 66.8% of his passes.

