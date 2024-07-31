Joe Burrow was not on ‘White Dudes’ call to support Kamala Harris, Bengals say

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not on a Zoom call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris despite rumors on social media that he and other NFL quarterbacks were on Monday night.

The Bengals released a statement to various outlets after supporters of Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after President Biden dropped out of the race, started sharing false information on social media platforms that Burrow was on the call and endorsing Harris’ presidential campaign.

The call, dubbed “White Dudes for Harris,” did have some stars attend, but Burrow was not among them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff were also rumored to be on the call, but that was a false rumor as well.

The claims on social media generated millions of views, while sports websites were picking them up as news.

JA’MARR CHASE REFUSES TO DIRECTLY ACKNOWLEDGE PATRICK MAHOMES: ‘I’M NOT SAYING HIS NAME’

One X account, “Kamala’s Wins,” which has been called out for misinformation in the past, saw its Burrow post receive more than 3.5 million views after claiming the signal caller was on the call.

While Burrow has not endorsed either candidate in this year’s presidential race, he was spotted with former President Trump earlier this year, posing with him and San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa at UFC 299 in March.

“White Dudes for Harris,” a 3.5-hour call, saw many actors, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Hamill, Josh Gad and Jeff Bridges, among others, join to show support for Harris.

According to organizers, the call with more than 180,000 participants raised almost $4 million for the Harris campaign.

The only real news Burrow has made recently was his new look heading into Bengals training camp, as he showed up with a buzz cut and bleached blonde hair to kick off the new season.

“I got bored,” he told reporters about this new look as he enters his fifth NFL season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow is looking for a bounce back season after a wrist injury prematurely ended his 2023 campaign – a year when the Bengals missed the playoffs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.