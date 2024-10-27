Joe Torre on how Yankees can regroup in Game 2 of World Series after Dodgers’ wild win

Joe Torre managed the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers during his career, and he got to witness a classic World Series thriller in Game 1 Friday night.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game, 6-3.

The blast created a buzz at Dodger Stadium, and it appeared — for a moment, at least — to suck the life out of the Yankees.

Torre told Fox News Digital Saturday night the Yankees wouldn’t have gotten this far if they couldn’t handle tough moments.

“They’re here because they can deal with stuff like that,” Torre said before the first pitch of Game 2. “These are the two best teams, and, trust me, when you go through 162 games, it’s not always a day at the beach. You’re gonna have to respond to negative stuff and bounce back.”

Torre also reacted to Freeman’s home run.

“We had one with Aaron Boone back in ’03, where, all of a sudden, the game was over,” he said. “The way this game was going back and forth, it looked like it was going to last for a while. Freddie made sure he put an end to that.”

Game 2 is set for Saturday night at 8:08 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on FOX.

