Joel Embiid desires first NBA championship ‘whether that’s in Philly or anywhere else’

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid broke through and captured his first NBA MVP after the 2022-23 season came to a close but still missed out on the elusive first championship.

Embiid’s desire to win a championship is what he appears to be focused on moving forward, and recent comments he made raised eyebrows among 76ers fans. Embiid was at the Uninterrupted Film Festival in Los Angeles with Maverick Carter when he was asked about what fans can look forward to from him.

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes,” he said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether that’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one.

“It’s not easy, but it takes more than one, two, three guys. Gotta have good people around you. Every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen. Every single day, I’m working towards that goal. That’s where my mindset has always been.”

He described the MVP award as an “added bonus,” but the focus remains on the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

As the remarks made their way around social media, Embiid appeared to suggest he was trolling when he mentioned the “anywhere else” remark.

He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game during his MVP season. He has been an All-Star in six out of the last seven seasons.

Philly has not made the NBA Finals since 2001.