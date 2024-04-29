Joel Embiid ‘disappointed’ with Knicks fans taking over 76ers arena

As Jalen Brunson stood at the free throw line at the end of the New York Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, a roar of “MVP” chants filled Wells Fargo Center.

A large contingent of Knicks fans traveled about two hours south of Madison Square Garden to support their New York team, and they were rewarded with a 47-point performance from Brunson as the series returns to the Big Apple 3-1 in the Knicks’ favor.

And some of those fans leaving Wells Fargo Center stood in the lobby and were heard chanting, “F— Embiid,” referencing the 76ers’ reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

Speaking with reporters after the loss, Embiid was not happy with the Knicks’ presence in the building.

“Disappointing. I love our fans,” Embiid said, per SNY. “Think it’s unfortunate, and I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they’re down the road, and I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here for 10 years.”

“Yeah, it kind of pi—s me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They’ve always shown up, and I don’t think that should happen. Yeah. It’s not OK.”

It wasn’t just when Brunson took his final free throws of the game that Knicks fans started getting rowdy in enemy territory. All game long, Knicks fans were heard shouting, chanting and urging their team on as they tried to match the home Sixers fans.

“This Philadelphia fan base – I’ve said this before – is very relentless, very passionate. I’m an Eagles fan, I would know. Seeing the Knicks here, hearing the Knicks here was pretty cool, and it’s awesome,” Brunson said.

“The fans are special,” Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein said. “It’s probably the closest you’ll ever get to European fans.”

Embiid, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, shot 7 of 19 from the field, though he was 12 of 14 from the charity stripe. He had his home fans screaming in the first quarter when he dropped 10 of the team’s 27 points to take an early lead against the Knicks.

However, the Knicks battled back, and Brunson was the one leading the way. OG Anunoby had 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Miles “Deuce” McBride dropped 13 points off the bench.

New York was able to win one on the road as it heads back to MSG, where their fan presence will be even louder in hopes the Knicks can end the series on Tuesday night.

