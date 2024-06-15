Joey Chestnut ‘very hopeful’ he can compete in hot dog eating contest: ‘I’ll be hungry’

As it stands, Joey Chestnut is not permitted to compete in the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The 16-time winner of the event recently signed a brand partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan’s. Major League Eating ruled he may not compete due to that deal.

While attending Thursday’s Indiana Fever-Atlanta Dream WNBA contest, Chestnut said he had “no regrets,” saying it was “unfortunate” how “contract negotiations became public.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chestnut is hoping the two sides can come to an agreement so he can compete in Coney Island on the Fourth of July.

“I’m very hopeful that things can be worked out. I’ll be ready if we can get anything worked out. I’ll be hungry,” Chestnut said.

In the meantime, it was announced Chestnut will face Takeru Kobayashi, who was the king of the sport before Chestnut captured the crown, in a Netflix-streamed event Sept. 2.

“I’m really excited about the Netflix contest. Me and Kobayashi. He’s been my biggest rival forever. I’m just really excited to be able to eat against him again,” Chestnut said.

Although Chestnut is best known for his performance with the wieners, his website says he travels 200 days out of the year competing. So, he holds numerous other records, including his 32 Bic Macs in 38 minutes, 44 Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in five minutes and 61½ four-ounce pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes.

Chestnut took down a protester at the 2022 event via chokehold, which didn’t faze him one bit. He still downed 63 dogs and buns.

Chestnut’s 76 dogs and buns from the 2021 contest also remain a world record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 40-year-old, widely regarded as the GOAT in his sport, has won the contest every year but one since 2007. He was upset by Matt Stonie in the 2015 competition but has since rattled off eight straight victories.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.