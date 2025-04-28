Joey Logano rips teammate Austin Cindric after Talladega stage: ‘What the f—‘

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joey Logano vied for the top spot during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday but settled for fifth place as his teammate Austin Cindric won.

It was far from all rainbows and sunshine for the Team Penske drivers. Logano was heard tearing into Cindric at the end of Stage 2. Cindric was running toward the front when he was forced to check up and got out of line. It allowed Bubba Wallace to take control of the stage.

“Way to go, Austin,” Logano said at the beginning of his blistering rant. “Way to go you dumb f—. Way to f—ing go. What a stupid s—. God! He just gave it to him. Gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What the f—.”

Logano finished behind Wallace in the stage with Kyle Larson in third and Cindric in fourth.

The frustrations were short-lived.

Cindric was able to get back to the front of the pack and win the Jack Link’s 500. Logano finished in fifth. Fellow Ford driver Ryan Preece finished in second place. Larson was in third and William Byron was in fourth.

It was the third win of Cindric’s NASCAR Cup Series career and the first since last season. He’s finished in the top 10 three times this season. Last year, he was 23rd in the spring Talladega race.