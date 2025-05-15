John Cena gives great date-night advice: ‘Put your f’n phone at home’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Cena has embarked on the last few months of his career.

In that time, he won the Elimination Chamber, aligned himself with The Rock and defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena opened up about his personal life and the time he spends outside the ring with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

“Honestly it could be so simple,” Cena told Us Weekly at Amazon Upfronts. “Put your f’n phone at home. Not in your pocket, I don’t even bring it with me. You only need one person to dial 911, so only one phone, that way we’re both present. And when you’re there, you’re there.

“If your mind is scattered, and you’re not ready yet, take like a 5-minute (break), tell the person you’re with like ‘man I don’t know if I’m in the headspace to be here’, but when you’re there, you’re there.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh have been married since 2020. The two began dating after Cena and the women’s pro wrestler known as Nikki Bella separated.

Cena has been back in the WWE fold since the start of the year. He appeared in the Royal Rumble and finished as runner-up to Jey Uso. He won the men’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Rhodes and surprisingly turned heel to become the antagonist nobody saw coming.

Recently, Cena defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE title at Backlash.