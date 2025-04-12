John Daly rakes in exorbitant amount of money during Masters week, thanks to annual Hooters appearance

John Daly isn’t playing in the Masters, but he still had a good week in Augusta.

Daly, 58, made a small fortune at a Hooters located about a mile away from the Masters, selling $40 hats, $10 autographed golf balls and $250 boxes of cigars, among other things.

Last year at Hooters, Daly’s team told ESPN that he had made $780,000 in sales, and that may increase this year due to the rainout on Monday.

Daly hasn’t played in the Masters since 2006, but he still wins every time he goes to Augusta during Masters week.

He has endeared himself to fans over the years with his style of play, outfits and colorful personality.

Daly dresses in flashy attire on the golf course and is always seen with a cigarette in his hand on the course. He revealed that he hates water and that he used to drink 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day to replace it, in an interview a few years ago.

However, Daly has dealt with a litany of health issues over the years. He underwent emergency hand surgery in January.

In February, Daly revealed in a podcast interview that he has been in remission of bladder cancer for four years.

He went to the University of Arkansas on a golf scholarship and qualified for the 1986 U.S. Open as an amateur. He turned pro in 1987 following his career at Arkansas, and joined the PGA Tour in 1991.

In his career, Daly has five PGA Tour victories, including two major championship wins.

Daly has earned nearly $13 million in winnings in his career, according to the PGA Tour website, and has only added to his earnings with his annual Hooters appearances.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.