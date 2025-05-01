John Elway breaks silence on agent’s death after golf cart crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway broke his silence Wednesday night after his longtime agent, Jeff Sperbeck, died from injuries sustained in a golf cart crash in California.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said in a statement, via ESPN.

“There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

“My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Sperbeck died early Wednesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, days after Saturday’s accident in La Quinta, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office confirmed. Sperbeck was 62.

Elway was driving the golf cart, and Sperbeck fell off and struck his head on asphalt, TMZ reported earlier Wednesday. Sperbeck was put on life support after the accident.

Sperbeck was sitting in the passenger seat of the golf cart, according to ESPN.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, and there was no indication Elway was driving the golf cart recklessly, TMZ reported.

Sperbeck first became Elway’s manager in 1990 and represented hundreds of NFL players through multiple agencies.

Some of his other clients included Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Jim Plunkett.

In 2015, Elway and Sperbeck founded 7Cellars, which produces premium wines from central California and Napa Valley.

Elway spent his entire 16-year career with the Broncos, winning two Super Bowls. He also spent time in the Broncos’ front office.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.