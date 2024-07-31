John Elway reveals biggest mistake as GM of the Broncos

Imagine Josh Allen, the Denver Broncos quarterback?

John Elway says passing on Allen in the 2018 NFL draft was probably his biggest mistake as general manager of the Broncos.

“Last year I played (golf) with (Josh) and I’m wondering, ‘How long is it going to take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead?’ And it took him two and a-half holes,” Elway said on a Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Allen has turned into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks with the Buffalo Bills, while the Broncos have been stuck in quarterback purgatory since Peyton Manning retired.

“And I loved him. But it just didn’t work out. He was my type. That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days, was not taking Josh.”

They have started 13 different quarterbacks since the “Sheriff” left Denver.

Paxton Lynch, a 2016 first-round draft pick, and Case Keenum – a free agent signing fresh off his breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings – were on the roster when they passed on Allen.

Instead of taking the Wyoming product, Elway selected Bradley Chubb with the no. 5 overall pick out of North Carolina State, while Allen was selected just two picks later.

Over the span of five seasons with the Broncos, Chubb would play in only 49 games, recording 26 sacks.

The Broncos would go on to trade Chubb to the Miami Dolphins at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for a 2023-first round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick, and Chase Edmonds.

The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 offseason hoping he would finally be the answer at quarterback, but after two years, they released him due to poor play.

In this past draft, they selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the no. 12 overall pick, hoping he is the answer to their quest for a franchise quarterback.

Elway went 64-26 in his first five seasons as general manager, including the Super Bowl L victory over the Carolina Panthers. In his last five seasons, Elway’s record was 32-48, and he stepped away following the 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

