John Elway’s agent on life support after golf cart crash where Broncos great was driving: report

Denver Broncos legend John Elway was driving the golf cart his longtime agent fell out of and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to TMZ.

TMZ confirmed Elway was in the driver’s seat when Jeff Sperbeck, 61, fell off the back of the golf cart and hit his head on the asphalt below.

The report adds that Sperbeck is currently on life support due to his injuries.

It is unknown whether Elway was driving recklessly during the incident, which reportedly occurred after the longtime friends and business partners left a party along with their spouses in La Quinta, California.

KESQ, a local outlet in Palm Springs, reported the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection responded to a golf cart collision on Saturday, and they took a patient to a trauma center nearby.

The report adds that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation.

Sperbeck began his relationship with Elway in 1990, becoming his manager. He has since helped hundreds of NFL players through multiple agencies.

Some of his other clients include Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Jim Plunkett.

In 2015, Elway and Sperbeck founded 7Cellars, which produces premium wines from central California and Napa Valley.

Elway spent all 16 seasons with the Broncos, winning two Super Bowls for the franchise along the way.

He became the team’s general manager and executive vice president after his playing days before serving in a consultant role until his contract was up in March 2023.

Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

