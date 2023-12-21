John Harbaugh’s Christmas wish list includes remembering the ‘Advent message’ and a win over the 49ers

John Harbaugh’s Christmas wish list includes a win over the San Francisco 49ers Monday night and world peace — perhaps, in that order.

During a press conference with reporters Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked about his wish list heading into the holiday season.

Expectedly, the Baltimore Ravens head coach said he’s looking for another win Monday, but he also asked that people “remember the Advent message.”

“Life is always better when you win, right? So, that’s probably the No. 1 thing we’re all going to try and accomplish out there,” Harbaugh said with a smile.

“But I would say, if you’re asking, and if anybody really cares, I would just say that we all really try to remember the Advent message and the idea that there are great and amazing, incredible things going on.

“And just the very fact that we have life and the very fact that we have something beyond that that is eternal and that we’re all here together for a reason – to live together in peace.

“That’s what I would say. Let’s try to get along. Let’s try to get along for a week, see if we can pull that off. That would be nice, but I guess that would be it. And a win. Those two things – world peace and a win. How about that? I’m not sure in that order or not.”

Harbaugh’s response drew a round of laughter from reporters, but a win is on top of the Ravens’ list heading into their Christmas Day showdown against the NFC-leading 49ers.

Baltimore is a sizable underdog in this Week 16 matchup, something that has rubbed some players the wrong way. But quarterback Lamar Jackson, a leading candidate in the MVP race, isn’t bothered by the public’s perception.

“I’m cool [with it],” he said Wednesday. “I don’t want them to pick us. I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we’re doubted and [when] people aren’t choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That’s all I ask.”

The Ravens are the only AFC team to have clinched a playoff spot through Week 15. They are looking to extend a four-game win streak during which they’ve outscored opponents 114-68.

Despite all this, Harbaugh still believes they’ve yet to play their best football.

“No, I don’t think we have played our best game yet,” Harbaugh said. “For sure, we haven’t played our best game yet.”

“That’s something you work for [and] we talk about all the time. We try to improve all the time, and we had a really good practice. And we’re continuing to try and do that and put our best game in front of us still.”

The 49ers will host the Ravens in primetime Monday.

