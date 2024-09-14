Johnny Manziel criticizes Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders over remarks on o-line: ‘I’d be absolutely p—-d’

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders took some heat last week when he appeared to shift the blame for the team’s offensive struggles to the lineman who protect him.

Johnny Manziel, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who starred for the Texas A&M Aggies, took the son of Coach Prime to task in the latest episode of the “Big Bets on Campus” podcast this week.

“If I was an O-lineman at Colorado, I’d be absolutely p—-d. I mean, I really just don’t see how you do this,” the former star quarterback said, via the New York Post. “I don’t see how you come and throw your own guys under the bus that you’re working with. Grinding with every single week. Week in and week out.”

Manziel mentioned the pick six that came on a poorly thrown ball by Sanders, saying there was a lot of “blame” from that play.

Sanders exited the game with time left on the clock and then talked about why the offense wasn’t playing up to par.

“I mean, how many times did Raiola get touched?” Sanders asked, referring to Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, via Sports Illustrated. “Of course, when you’re able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know?

“But it’s just like, you’ve got to understand what your team’s good at. Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there, and there’s a must-get situation, and we don’t get it?”

Manziel said throwing teammates under the bus is one of the cardinal sins in the game that players just shouldn’t do.

“You know, you’re supposed to rock with through thick and thin” Manziel added. “Obviously, you know frustration and things arise but for me and my instances and my time in the past, your O-line are your guys who ride with you, who rock with you.

“Anytime your quarterback gets hit late, the first person that you see there are your O-lineman. This is something that may make some of those guys really hesitant to pick you up after a couple of people may bang you around on the defensive side.”

Sanders and Colorado will have a huge game Saturday night when they play Colorado State.

