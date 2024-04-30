Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco appear to make relationship official on social media

Is any relationship official until it is Instagram official nowadays?

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared to officially reveal his relationship with model Josie Canseco on the social media platform on Monday. He posted a black and white photo on his Instagram Stories showing the two getting real close.

The two had been at Stagecoach together – the country music festival headlined by Morgan Wallen.

It is unclear when the two started dating. Manziel and Canseco started the dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted on a plane together, according to TMZ Sports. Canseco posted a photo of her new kicks which were thrust upon the ex-NFL player’s legs.

Canseco, the daughter of MLB bash bro Jose Canseco, had dated rapper Mike Stud, Brody Jenner and Logan Paul in the past. Manziel has had relationships with Bre Tiesi and Kenzie Werner.

Recently, Manziel went to bat for Reggie Bush in hopes the former USC star running back would receive his Heisman Trophy back. The crusade was eventually won as the Heisman Trust gave the statue back to the college football great last week.

“Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold,” Manziel wrote on X. “There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December @ReggieBush you deserve it.”

