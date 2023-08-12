Johnny Manziel rips NCAA over refusal to return Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy

Former college football star Johnny Manziel made it clear that he wants the 2005 Heisman Trophy to be back in Reggie Bush’s possession.

Bush forfeited his Hiesman Trophy following a years-long NCAA investigation. The former USC Trojans running back has made efforts to reclaim the coveted trophy, but the NCAA has continued to deny his requests.

Manziel, who won the Heisman in 2012 after a spectacular season at Texas A&M, took to social media voice his displeasure about Bush’s situation saying, “the only difference between my story and Reggie’s is that my ‘illegal activities’ did not start until after my Heisman season.”

Manziel, who recently made headlines with his newly released Netlfix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football,” wants nothing more than Bush to have his vacated Heisman returned and recognized.

“There is nothing I want to see more than for Reggie to get his Heisman back,” Manziel wrote.

“I think what the NCAA did in that situation is complete bull—t. He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year.”

The “illegal activities” that Manziel referred to involved several impermissible benefits that the NCAA discovered during its lengthy investigation. They included Bush and his family’s acceptance of cash and travel expenses and benefiting from a rent-free California home.

In 2021, the Heisman Trust seemed to give hope to the idea that Bush could one day have his trophy returned. Shortly after the name, image, and likeness rules went into effort, Heisman Trust organizers said it would be more than happy welcome back the USC star “should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status.”

Bush released a statement in July 2021 demanding his records be reinstated, and his trophy given back.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” he said in a statement.

Bush was one of the most electrifying players in college football during his era. He received more votes that his teammate Matt Leinart and Texas quarterback Vince Young to win the 2005 Heisman.

Bush racked up 1,740 yards and scored 16 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season. He was the second overall pick in the 2006 and won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.