Johnny Manziel wants to help Texas A&M make next head coach decision: ‘I would love nothing more’

With Jimbo Fisher out as Texas A&M’s head football coach amid his sixth season, the university will be looking for his successor. One of their most famous alumni is lending a helping hand if they’d like to use it.

Johnny Manziel was on the last Aggies team to secure double-digit wins, which came during his Heisman Trophy run in 2012. When Fisher came on board, championship expectations, at least in the always-tough SEC, came with it because of his previous tenure at Florida State saw double-digit wins in all but one season when the Seminoles went 9-4.

But while Texas A&M’s run with Fisher didn’t produce the results it wanted, Manziel is still confident the right leaders are in place to name the successor that can bring glory back to College Station.

“I have faith in the [Texas A&M] leadership to put somebody in place to get us to where we need to be,” Manziel posted on X Monday. “The pieces for success are in the building. However I can help in any capacity, I would love nothing more.”

Manziel’s football journey is a well-documented one, but his off-the-field issues aside, he is a legend at Texas A&M and that continues on today despite being out of the game completely. He threw for 63 touchdowns and 7,820 yards in just two seasons, while rushing for 30 more. He won the Heisman in 2012 in his first year as the Aggies’ starting quarterback, and though his No. 2 is not retired yet, many believe it should be.

But Manziel, like any other alumni, wants to see his school win. The Aggies have not been to a bowl game under Fisher in the last two seasons, and that could lead to three straight if Texas A&M can’t improve on its current 6-4 record.

So who would replace Fisher?

Manziel’s old coach at College Station, Kliff Kingsbury, is an option. Kingsbury was Manziel’s quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M, and due to his massive success, he became the head coach at Texas Tech where he’d coach a young man named Patrick Mahomes as well. Kingsbury now serves as USC’s senior offensive analyst under head coach Lincoln Riley after leading the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL from 2019-2022.

The Aggies will also have Elijah Robinson under consideration, as he’s been named interim head coach in Fisher’s absence.

Other options include the likes of Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Duke’s Mike Elko and many more. College Station is still an enticing place to coach considering its SEC ties.

Many candidates will be considered and there surely will be a long process to figure out who the right coach should be moving forward. If the Aggies need some help with their decision, Manziel will be first in line.