Jon Gruden named ‘big wildcard’ candidate for Indiana football job: report

Jon Gruden has been out of football since homophobic and racist emails were leaked to the media and ended his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the 2021 season.

However, more than two years after the controversy ended his run in the NFL, his name popped up again on Sunday as it related to the Indiana Hoosiers football job.

Tom Allen spent eight seasons as the Hoosiers head coach before he was fired on Sunday. He was 33-49 with the team, leading them to three bowl games. However, he never won a bowl game with the team, and his best year was an eight-win season in 2019.

“After continued evaluation of our entire football program, I have determined that we have lost momentum and that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson said in a statement.

“I want to thank Tom for all of the contributions he has made to IU in his seven years leading our program. His passion, character, and class made a positive impact on our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The Athletic mentioned Gruden as a “big wildcard candidate” and that he has support from some key IU folks. Michigan’s offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Washington State head coach Jake Dickert were among those mentioned as well.

Gruden did some consulting work for the New Orleans Saints. The last time he was in the NCAA ranks was when he was a tight ends coach at Pacific in 1989.