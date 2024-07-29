Jon Rahm, caddie unload on fans after hearing shouts during backswing: ‘You d—head’

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm and his caddie, Adam Hayes, had some frustrating words with fans during his first career win on the Saudi-backed tour.

On Saturday, Rahm was lining up a chip shot off the 16th hole green at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England, when a fan off in the distance could be heard shouting something on the broadcast.

Rahm could be heard saying, “Hey man,” and he slapped his leg in the process.

Rahm’s frustrations ran even hotter when a fan was again heard shouting something his way, and this time he shot his arms up in the air.

That led Hayes to start barking back. And while it wasn’t entirely heard, the caddie could clearly be heard saying, “Yelling in our f—ing backswing, you d—head,” per Awful Announcing.

The LIV Golf broadcaster said, “We’ve all thought it,” after Hayes’ comments got picked up by the microphone.

Rahm would end up posting a 4-under final round to beat Joaquin Niemann by one stroke, and his 13-under total for the weekend led to his first LIV Golf individual victory.

Rahm’s Legion XIII squad, which includes Tyrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt, won the event by three strokes (26-under) as Ripper GC (23-under) and Crushers GC (20-under) finished in second and third, respectively.

This isn’t the first time Rahm has dealt with frustrations from outside factors during a LIV Golf event in his inaugural season.

The use of drones became a problem, and once again, the LIV Golf broadcast picked up his frustrations in real time.

“Every tournament. It’s f—ing incredible,” Rahm could be heard saying over the broadcast after hooking his drive into a water hazard during LIV Golf Nashville in June. “Right on my backswing, these f—ing drones every time.”

LIV Golf offers a modern alternative to the traditional PGA Tour, and its appeal to a different demographic has been music and cheering on certain holes throughout the year, among other factors.

However, no golfer wants to hear something during their backswing, unless they know the cheering is coming beforehand.

Rahm wasn’t happy at the moment, but in the end, he overcame that bogey in Saturday’s 1-under round to pick up the victory.

