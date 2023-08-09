Jon Rahm presents PGA Tour with request for relief: ‘A freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole’

Months after the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with the backers of LIV Golf, little about that partnership and how it will work has been revealed.

While players will likely have a say in what that looks like, reigning Masters champion John Rahm weighed in on Tuesday about an issue he finds most pressing: access to restrooms.

During a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind this week, Rahm offered a blunt response when questioned about changes on the Tour.

TIGER WOODS JOINS PGA TOUR BOARD AMID TENSION FROM GOLFERS OVER LIV AGREEMENT

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think,” he said.

“If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole. I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom.”

“I’ve told the tour this many times, as simple as that,” he continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rahm’s suggestion is only a piece of the bigger picture, and that’s ensuring that the golf circuit continues to grow while still placing an important focus on the players.

“I’ve mentioned many times making the Tour better for the players, and I mean that,” Rahm continued.

“The very basic things they can do in tournaments to make them all as good as they can be is where I’d like to see some changes. Everything else can come out afterwards, but I’m not so worried about purses and bonuses and those things. I think giving us the best amenities possible is one of those things that should be a concern. That’s at least a lot of things I keep going to them with.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That concern will undoubtedly be expressed during a players meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday.

For now, Rahm is hoping to control what he can.

“Well, it’s been a really good season. I accomplished a lot of things I set myself out to do this year, and one of them was to be sitting right here as No. 1. I’m really proud of what I’ve done so far, and I’m looking forward to keeping it going in the playoffs.”