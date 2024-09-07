Jordan Love injured in final seconds as Eagles beat Packers in first NFL game in South America

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered an injury in the final seconds of his team’s 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday.

On the second to last play of the game, with the Packers in their own territory and looking for a miracle to win the game, Love got his legs wrapped up by Eagles defenders.

In the moment, he flipped the ball to running back Josh Jacobs and fell down.

But after the play, Love was seen rolling in pain and needed help to walk off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former third-round pick Malik Willis, who the Packers traded for from the Tennessee Titans this offseason, ran the final two plays for Green Bay.

TRUMP BASHES NFL OVER MAJOR KICKOFF CHANGE

Love, in his second year as a full-time starter, threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and one interception before the injury, and had the Packers in position to take the lead multiple times late in the game.

But Love failed to lead a touchdown drive on the Packers’ final five drives, only managing a field goal in the game’s final 27 minutes.

Love had high expectations going into his second season after leading the Packers to a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys last season. Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023, then 466 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in two playoff games.

If he is out for a significant amount of time, the Packers will need Willis to step up. The team’s next three games are against the Colts, Titans and Vikings – all teams who failed to make the playoffs last season. But their schedule gets tougher starting in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Eagles are undefeated in Brazil as they got the win in the first ever NFL game played in South America.

Saquon Barkley led the way for Philadelphia, scoring three touchdowns with 132 total yards in his debut for the Eagles. Barkley recovered after his very first play for the Eagles was a five-yard loss after he slipped on a toss play.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and also had a fumble after a failed exchange with new center Cameron Jurgens, who replaced Jason Kelce after his retirement this year.

Jurgens had multiple bad snaps in the game and the Eagles nearly lost a fumble at the goal line in the final minute.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.