Jordan Mailata, other Eagles stars downplay tush push as NFL vote on team’s signature play looms

The NFL owners are expected to reengage in talks about the polarizing tush push on Wednesday at league meetings.

Last month, owners tabled the vote on a proposal to ban the play that became the Philadelphia Eagles’ calling card over the past couple of seasons. As the vote nears, some prominent Philadelphia Eagles spoke out about the controversial short yardage play.

“I don’t have any thoughts on it,” Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “It’s only one yard.”

Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata echoed similar sentiments, saying: “They’re ruling [on] the push? I guess we’ll just do it with no push.

“In terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it — it’s a stupid name,” the All-Pro tackle joked.

COMMANDERS’ FRANKIE LUVU CHIMES IN ON ‘CHEAPO’ PUSH AS NFL TEAM OWNERS WEIGH BAN

“But I can’t control it. We can’t control it. So, we don’t even worry about it. Right now, we’re just installing our schemes, whatever [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] is installing that day, that’s what we’re focused on because worrying about if they’re going to ban the tush push or not ain’t going to win us a championship.”

.The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the tush push.

“We’ll see where that goes,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re not waiting very long to figure it out. It’s going to be public [Wednesday]. And you know how I feel about it.”

At last month’s league meetings, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie described the tush push as “precision play” and credited quarterback Jalen Hurts for helping make the play routinely successful.

ESPN reported that the tush push was utilized in just 0.28% of total plays last season.

