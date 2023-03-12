Jordan Spieth gifts fan who saved errant tee shot from going in water, helped him make cut: ‘Sorry & thanks!’

Jordan Spieth was about to miss the cut at the Players Championship, but a fan was at the right place at the right time.

The three-time major winner’s tee shot on his last hole of the second round was heading way right toward the water. A drainer would have guaranteed he missed the cut.

However, the ball ricocheted off a fan back into the middle of the fairway.

Instead of dropping two and hitting three from the tee box on the par-five ninth, he eagled to make the cut comfortably.

Spieth said after his round he was going to find the fan and thank him, and he made good on his promise.

Matt from Colorado Springs, a 23-year-old marine, received tickets for the rest of the weekend and a flag signed by Spieth, who offered an apology.

“Sorry & thanks!” he wrote.

Spieth shot a 3-over 75, so it was, by no means, a great round.

TPC Sawgrass has generally not been kind to Spieth over his professional career. In his first appearance at the Players Championship in 2014, he finished tied for fourth.

From 2015 to 2021, he missed the cut five times, finishing tied for 41st in 2018 and tied for 48th in 2021. The tournament was not played in 2020.

Without much pressure on him, Spieth shot a 6-under 66 in the third round Saturday. He is 6-under for the tournament, nine shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler.