Jordan Spieth says it’s ‘frustrating’ to not be able to talk about mud balls at Masters

Jordan Spieth was not only just letting it fly on the golf course at Augusta National this weekend, but at the podium too.

Spieth, 31, said he dealt with mud balls during his second and third rounds, and claimed that the organizers of the Masters don’t like the mud balls being discussed publicly.

“My iron play killed me the last two days and, to be brutally honest with you, it was primarily mud balls,” Spieth said, via the New York Post after his round on Saturday.

“It’s just so frustrating because you can’t talk about them here. You’re not supposed to talk about them.”

“Mud balls can affect this tournament significantly, especially when you get them a lot on 11 and 13. They’re just daggers on those two holes.”

Spieth had varied results on the 11th and 13th holes. Spieth birdied the 11th hole in the first round and then shot par on the first part of Amen Corner over the next three rounds.

On the 13th hole, Spieth bogeyed the hole in the first and second rounds but birdied the hole in the third and fourth rounds.

Augusta National is already enough of a difficult course to play with a good lie. Add in the wrinkle of a mud ball, and iron shots on the famed course have another added degree of difficulty.

“There’s like less (mud balls) than normal, but I still had them today on those holes. I had them (Friday) on those holes,” Spieth said. “It’s something to pay attention to for sure for leader groups, because you just have to play so far away from trouble or lay up when you’d normally go for it, just random stuff, because it will affect it significantly. And if you’re on the wrong side of the hole, you’re either in the water or you almost can’t make par depending on what hole it is.”

“Look, it’s mowed into the grain. The ball is digging in on every shot. A lot of times you have it on 75% of your drives.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Augusta National for comment, but did not get an immediate response.

The 2015 Masters champion made his 12th career start at this year’s Masters and finished in a tie for 14th place as he was 3-under par for the tournament.

Spieth barely made the cut on Friday, as he was 2-over-par after two rounds and just under the cutline, but he turned it around by going 5-under over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters and completed the grand slam after he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff.

